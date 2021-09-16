Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,186 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Shares of IOVA opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.