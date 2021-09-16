Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 52,857 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,857 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,098 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 3.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.