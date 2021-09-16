Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 383,029 Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 383,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Romeo Power at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 53.0% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. 25.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.