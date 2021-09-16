Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,969 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of New York Community Bancorp worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

