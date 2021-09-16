Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 71.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $479.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

