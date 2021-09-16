Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,073 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after buying an additional 1,111,923 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 362,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 141,199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares during the period.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

