Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 26,570 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,529 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 26,570 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of FireEye worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at about $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 12.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 127.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 3,921.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 417,514 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 407,131 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 199.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 361,493 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. On average, analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $426,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FEYE. Barclays decreased their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

