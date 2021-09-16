Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,210 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $90.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

