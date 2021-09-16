Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 8,584 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Relay Therapeutics worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.