Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAZR opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.