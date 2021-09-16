Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 674,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Tellurian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,814 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 535,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 49.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 844,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TELL. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million. Research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.