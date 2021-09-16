Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,946 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $479.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $495.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

