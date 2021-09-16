Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,709 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.88.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

