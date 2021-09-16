Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in RingCentral by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,714,000 after purchasing an additional 44,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock opened at $218.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.66 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,773 shares of company stock worth $17,361,464 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.