Ragnarok (RAGNA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $7,790.23 and $3.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00076353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00175324 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.70 or 0.07355067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,034.22 or 1.00148769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.51 or 0.00851720 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

