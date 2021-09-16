Rai Reflex Index Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.37 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $54.55 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00074341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00124677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00180861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,632.15 or 0.07546885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.79 or 0.99779817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.82 or 0.00893091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 18,050,135 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

