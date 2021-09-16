Raise Market Cap Reaches $37,897.93 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Raise has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $37,897.93 and $25.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00143240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.62 or 0.00818794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.