Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Trading Down 2.5%

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a current ratio of 17.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $43.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

