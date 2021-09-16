Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:RANJY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.85. 4,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $40.44.
Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
About Randstad
Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.
