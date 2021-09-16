RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Major Shareholder Group Ii Lp Column Sells 33,535 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,252,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 14,317 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $504,960.59.

On Friday, September 10th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 21,738 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $764,960.22.

On Monday, August 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $2,141,775.60.

On Friday, August 20th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12.

RAPT traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $38.83. 313,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

