Rarible Price Hits $22.77 on Top Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Rarible coin can now be bought for approximately $22.77 or 0.00047472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $108.71 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00144208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.66 or 0.00824822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046718 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,773,724 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

