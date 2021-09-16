Rate3 (RTE) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $953,702.33 and $109,760.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00063666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00143154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.89 or 0.00816915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.