Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.17

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 4.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601,417 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 348,240 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.