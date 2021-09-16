Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,190.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $10,190.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00075728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00120851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00175693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.21 or 0.07374066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,826.33 or 0.99619660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.69 or 0.00859602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.