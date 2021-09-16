Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $15,203.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,505.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.51 or 0.07524429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.00390807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.55 or 0.01344171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00121931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.18 or 0.00543476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.14 or 0.00556017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00330436 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

