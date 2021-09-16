Ravencoin Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $52.10 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00072783 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00062174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00120836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00176051 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,664,660,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

