Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $904.29 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $904.29 million and approximately $152.01 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.94 or 0.00027047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00075393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00120942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00175121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.19 or 0.07409164 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.36 or 1.00010630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00851591 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,894,742 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

