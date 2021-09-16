Raymond James Comments on New Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $796.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in New Gold by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 285,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in New Gold by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 4,573,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

