Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Reduced by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,622,000 after purchasing an additional 597,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,169,000 after purchasing an additional 660,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,963,000 after acquiring an additional 488,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,492,000 after acquiring an additional 111,807 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,118. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.48. The company has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

