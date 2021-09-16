Realio Network One Day Volume Reaches $102,525.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002892 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $9.09 million and $102,525.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00075249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00175219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.84 or 0.07407640 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,849.08 or 0.99961927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00853012 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

