Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.83.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Realty Income by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,323,000 after buying an additional 152,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

