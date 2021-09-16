Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 196.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.