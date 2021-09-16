Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Down 64.9% in August

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UTG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.21. 176,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,544. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

