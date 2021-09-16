Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Down 64.9% in August

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UTG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.21. 176,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,544. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $36.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
