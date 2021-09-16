Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR):
- 9/9/2021 – Capricor Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/8/2021 – Capricor Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/2/2021 – Capricor Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/1/2021 – Capricor Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,505. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 6.49. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.40.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
