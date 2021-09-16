Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR):

9/9/2021 – Capricor Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

9/8/2021 – Capricor Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

9/2/2021 – Capricor Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

9/1/2021 – Capricor Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,505. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 6.49. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 98,043 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

