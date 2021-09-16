Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/7/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a C$89.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its “market perfom” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

8/27/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$91.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its “$91.00” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/27/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$94.00.

8/26/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$94.00.

8/13/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$90.00 to C$91.00.

Shares of TD opened at C$82.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$83.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.44. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$57.44 and a 12 month high of C$89.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,262,893.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

