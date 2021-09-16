Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Global Payments (GPN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) recently:

9/10/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $206.00 to $217.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Payments' acquisition of Mineral Tree will give it a wide footprint in the cloud based business to business payment market. Its agreement with AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its pact with Google will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The buyout of Total System Services widely exposed it to the fast-evolving payments market, globally. Its cost-cutting measures will aid its margins. Solid operating cash flows enables strategic investments. A strong solvency position bodes well. A favorable guidance for 2021 buoys investors confidence. However, its commercial card business is likely to remain stressed as corporate travel is still expected to be depressed throughout 2021. Lower than industry average ROE makes the stock unattractive. “

9/7/2021 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Payments agreement with AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its pact with Google will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The buyout of Total System Services widely exposed it to the fast-evolving payments market, globally. Its cost-cutting measures will aid its margins. Its operating cash flows have been improving over the years, which boost investments. A strong solvency position bodes well. A favorable guidance for 2021 buoys investors confidence. However, its commercial card business is likely to remain stressed as corporate travel is still expected to be depressed throughout 2021. Lower ROE than its industry average makes the stock unattractive. This shows its inefficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.”

8/17/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $224.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Payments agreement with AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its pact with Google will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The buyout of Total System Services widely exposed it to the fast-evolving payments market, globally. Its cost-cutting measures will aid its margins. Its operating cash flows have been improving over the years, which boost investments. A strong solvency position bodes well. A strong guidance for 2021 buoys investors confidence. However, its commercial card business is likely to remain stressed as corporate travel is still expected to be depressed throughout 2021. Lower ROE than its industry average makes the stock unattractive. This shows its inefficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.”

8/5/2021 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Payments earnings per share of $2.04 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.9% and grew 56% year over year. Its agreement with AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its pact with Google will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The buyout of Total System Services widely exposed it to the fast-evolving payments market, globally. Its cost-cutting measures will aid its margins. Its operating cash flows have been improving over the years, which boost investments. Nevertheless, a strong solvency position bodes well. However, its commercial card business is likely to remain stressed as corporate travel is still expected to be depressed throughout 2021. Lower ROE than its industry average makes the stock unattractive. This shows its inefficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.”

8/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $219.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Global Payments had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

8/2/2021 – Global Payments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Global Payments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $165.47 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.33.

Get Global Payments Inc alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.