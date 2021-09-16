Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG):

9/15/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $2,600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,235.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/15/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $1,950.00 to $2,110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

9/8/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $2,025.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,800.00.

8/12/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,880.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,825.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,571.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

