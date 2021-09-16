Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.55 and last traded at $80.55. 7,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 11,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.45.

Separately, Redburn Partners upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

