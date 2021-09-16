Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Down 59.9% in August

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,800 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Recon Technology stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Ltd. engages in the development and marketing of oilfield equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum firms. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection.

