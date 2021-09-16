RED 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,208.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $693,716.92 and $4,208.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.00389228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

