Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.44. 561,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,283,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Red Cat in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.72 million and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 579.23% and a negative net margin of 264.75%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

