Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the August 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RDEIY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 78,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,149. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

