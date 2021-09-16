Redd One Day Volume Hits $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,307.13 or 1.00016300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00072925 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00070924 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001204 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002146 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

