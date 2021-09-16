RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as high as C$0.81. RediShred Capital shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 225,655 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KUT shares. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.15 million and a PE ratio of -25.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.61.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

