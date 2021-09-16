RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as high as C$0.81. RediShred Capital shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 225,655 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KUT shares. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.15 million and a PE ratio of -25.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.61.

About RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

