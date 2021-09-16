Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95.

Redrow Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.