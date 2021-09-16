Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $72.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Regency Centers traded as high as $69.59 and last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 16364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

REG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9,649.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $35,998,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,273,000 after purchasing an additional 627,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

