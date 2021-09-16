Regency Centers (REG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG):

9/15/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Regency Centers is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

REG stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $69.52.

Get Regency Centers Co alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Regency Centers by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.