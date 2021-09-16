Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.30 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88.30 ($1.15). Approximately 436,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 656,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.40 ($1.13).

RGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a market cap of £455.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.03%.

Regional REIT Company Profile (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

