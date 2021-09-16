Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.20

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 3648073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 749.4% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 749,400 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Chescapmanager LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 63.5% during the first quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

