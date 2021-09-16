Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RS shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

RS traded down $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $147.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,663. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day moving average is $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

